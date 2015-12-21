FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2015 / 6:38 PM / 2 years ago

Police identify suspect who drove into pedestrians on Las Vegas Strip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A suspect who drove into pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one person, was identified on Monday as 24-year-old Lakeisha N. Holloway of Oregon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Monday.

Holloway is expected to face murder and other charges in connection with the incident on Sunday night, Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson said at a news conference alongside Lombardo. Holloway had been homeless and living in her vehicle with her young child, the sheriff said.

Reporting by Alexia Shurmur, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
