Victim killed by driver on Las Vegas strip identified: coroner
December 21, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Victim killed by driver on Las Vegas strip identified: coroner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A woman killed by a driver who authorities said intentionally ran her car onto the sidewalk of the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as Jessica Valenzuela of Arizona, Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner administrative assistant Colleen Pitre said on Monday.

Pitre said Valenzuela, 32, was from Buckeye, an outer suburb of Phoenix. The woman was the only person killed in the driving attack on Sunday evening, which left about 35 people injured, authorities said. Three people remained in critical condition, officials said.

(This story has been refiled to correct typo on victim’s name in first paragraph)

Reporting by Alexia Shurmur, additional reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio

