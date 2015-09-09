FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engines in fire-hit BA plane not made by Rolls: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 9, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Engines in fire-hit BA plane not made by Rolls: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The engines of a British Airways plane that caught fire in Las Vegas were not made by Rolls-Royce (RR.L), a spokesman for the British engineering company said.

According to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division, the plane’s left engine burst into flames on takeoff, forcing the passengers and crew to escape the smoke and flames that enveloped the aircraft.

The plane was a Boeing Co 777 (BA.N) which was bound for Gatwick, London. BA’s 777s either uses engines from Rolls or General Electric (GE.N), according to British Airways.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.