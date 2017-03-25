The Bellagio Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip was put on lockdown early on Saturday after an armed burglary of a high-end jewelry store sent panicked guests and gamblers running for the exits, local media reported and police said.

Early reports on social media of shots being fired at the busy casino and hotel were false and there were no injuries, the Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter.

"There is no shooting at the Bellagio. There is a burglary of a high-end jewelry store. No shooting," a police spokesman said in a text to Reuters.

The incident, shortly after midnight local time, sent guests hiding under casino tables and scurrying to exits and out on to the bustling Las Vegas Strip as police arrived at the famed casino and began searching for suspects, according to reports and photos on social media.

Bellagio officials were not immediately available for comment.

