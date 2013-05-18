FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM Airlines to resume Argentina flights later Saturday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines to resume Argentina flights later Saturday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA LAN.SN said on Saturday it will resume flights to, from and within Argentina by 1530 GMT after state company Intercargo unilaterally decided on Friday to stop providing services to the carrier.

Argentine state company Intercargo manages services for the loading and unloading of luggage on airplanes, the transportation of passengers on buses to terminals, and provides the jet bridge services that connect aircraft to the airport, allowing passengers to embark and disembark.

LATAM Airlines, the region’s largest carrier, said in a statement that it has “dispatched additional flights to transport passengers whose travel was affected yesterday (Friday) and today (Saturday).”

Intercargo said on Friday that the tariffs in the current contract with LATAM Airlines should be raised to comply with new government rules.

In a statement, published by Argentine state news agency Telam, Intercargo said LATAM “doesn’t want to pay more than what was agreed initially” and said it is owed a debt of nearly 40 million Argentine pesos ($7.6 million).

The Chile-based airline has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.