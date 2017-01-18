FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Latam Airlines finds bullet hole in Boeing 767 in Brazil
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 7 months ago

Latam Airlines finds bullet hole in Boeing 767 in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latam Airlines Group found a bullet hole in a wing of a Boeing 767-300 during maintenance in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday, the jet having flown to New York, Barcelona and Lima in the past week.

The aircraft, which runs long-range routes out of international airports in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, went in for routine inspection on Sunday, a Latam representative said.

"There is no way to be certain where it happened," she said. "The airplane flies various routes."

In a statement, the airline said it had notified federal police and civil aviation authority ANAC, which it was still investigating. ANAC said it was supporting a police investigation.

"Latam underscores that the incident did not compromise the security of its operation," said the airline, Latin America's largest carrier.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Grant McCool

