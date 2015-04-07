Union at LATAM Airlines' Chile unit says to strike after failed talks

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union representing maintenance and ground support staff at a Chilean unit of LATAM Airlines has agreed to go on strike first thing on Thursday after government mediated contract talks failed, a union representative said on Tuesday.

The 881-member union at LAN Express, which mostly covers routes within Chile and also has some flights to other South American destinations, rejected LATAM’s contract offer last week and asked for government mediation in contract talks.

“The company’s last offer is an embarrassment. As far as we’re concerned the government-mediated talks are done,” union president Luis Chavez told Reuters.

The strike starts at “23:59 (local time) on Wednesday,” Chavez said.

LATAM was formed in mid-2012 when Chile’s flagship LAN took over Brazil’s TAM. It has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.