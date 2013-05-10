FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines posts first monthly traffic drop
May 10, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines posts first monthly traffic drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group’s LAN.SN LFL.N LATM11.SA passenger traffic fell 1.1 percent in April versus a year before - the first monthly drop since the creation of the merged carrier in June - dragged down by its Brazilian operations.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN’s takeover of Brazil’s TAM last year.

In April, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic decreased 6.9 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 12.3 percent.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

International passenger traffic slid 0.6 percent in April.

Cargo traffic increased 10 percent.

“The increase in (cargo) traffic was boosted by an anticipated demand for certain seasonal products,” LATAM Airlines said.

Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Gunna Dickson

