Did USDA lowball the South American corn crop?: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture believes South America is on the verge of harvesting a monster corn crop, but the agency's past prediction tendencies suggest that the record targets it has set could still be too low.

Last Thursday, USDA revised its forecast for 2016/17 Brazil corn output to 91.5 million tonnes, some 6 percent greater than last month’s figure. The U.S. agency also increased the Argentine crop to 37.5 million tonnes, a 3 percent rise from February.

This may not be the best news for corn bulls, as Chicago corn prices have been feeling pressure in the face of the likely record world corn supply this year.

But global corn reserves could grow even larger this year if USDA’s forecast tendencies of the two South American corn leaders are any indication. The world will look to Brazil and Argentina to supply 37 percent of world corn trade this year.

In the past 10 years, USDA’s March estimate of Brazil and Argentina corn output exceeded the final production volume only once for each country – 2015/16 in Brazil and 2011/12 in Argentina (reut.rs/2mkECEV) (reut.rs/2nhbVxG).

The upside miss in Brazil last year can be easily explained by the widespread drought that came on late in the growing season, and severe dryness was also behind the 2011/12 Argentina miss. But the history of this trend goes back further than just a decade.

Prior to 2011/12, the last time USDA overestimated Argentine corn output in its March supply and demand report was in 1998/99. And since the agency started including the Brazilian product explicitly on its global balance sheet in 2002/03, its only overshoot of final corn production in March other than last year came in 2004/05.

Within the last five years - save last year - the Brazilian corn crop has been outperforming USDA’s March expectations by a margin nearly 5 percent wider than years prior. This disparity lines up perfectly with the time that the second crop – or safrinha – began grabbing a substantially larger proportion of total corn production in the country.

That shift occurred during the 2011/12 season, when farmers ramped up planting of safrinha. The second crop output accounted for 54 percent of the total crop that year, up from 39 percent in the two years prior. Over the past five years, this share has increased to 67 percent.

But the matchup of bigger prediction misses by USDA and the increase in safrinha’s share of total production suggests that the second-crop corn output may be more difficult to predict. Brazil’s wet season starts winding down as the safrinha cycle progresses, adding a lot of uncertainty to the crop weather outlooks.

Brazil’s safrinha crop is crucial to the country’s export program, which last year fell by 60 percent from 2014/15’s record amid the prolonged, damaging dry spell. As of March 9 the crop was 88 percent planted and it will be harvested from June through August.

There is a chance that USDA may have somewhat adjusted for past misses in last week’s report based on the fact that its new Brazil peg blew away what analysts had expected to see.

Analysts polled by Reuters prior to the report had expected, on average, that USDA would come in at 87.8 million tonnes for Brazilian production, and 36.5 million for the Argentine crop. Only one analyst had USDA at 91.5 million for Brazil, and the top estimate for Argentina was 37 million.

It would not be fair to single out USDA as the only entity that underestimates South American corn.

Brazilian government agency CONAB has been too low at this time of year on the corn crop estimate – although by a lesser degree than USDA – in at least the three years prior to last year, a season which caught everyone off guard.

Additionally, the vast majority of industry analysts has generally been too pessimistic on both the Argentine and Brazilian crops in several past March polls.

