Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's Defense and Security unit, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) expects to sell its KC-390 military cargo plane at “more competitive” prices than its rivals, Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of the Brazilian company’s defense unit, said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aguiar said the company was looking to “astonish” rivals with the price of the plane.