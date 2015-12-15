FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAM Airlines Madrid-Sao Paulo flight diverted on bomb threat
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

TAM Airlines Madrid-Sao Paulo flight diverted on bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A flight operated by Brazilian flag carrier TAM Airlines was forced to return to Madrid late Monday after a bomb threat, the company said in a statement.

Flight No. JJ8065, a Boeing 777-32W aircraft, left Madrid’s Barajas Airport around 9:21 p.m. local time (4.21 p.m. ET). The plane turned back shortly after passing Casablanca in Morocco, about an hour and a half into the flight, according to Flighradar24.com, an air traffic tracking site.

TAM was informed of the alleged bomb threat by Spanish authorities, the airline said via Twitter.

The flight landed safely back in Madrid shortly after midnight, and passengers disembarked safely, TAM said.

The flight had been scheduled to arrive at 5:25 a.m. local time at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport.

The airline, a unit of LATAM Airlines Group SA, said it is cooperating with authorities. A TAM official in Sao Paulo said she had no additional information to provide.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.