Abertis keen on U.S., Mexico buys but no rush

Abertis' CEO Francisco Reynes gestures during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Abertis (ABE.MC) is seeking acquisitions in the Americas, particularly the United States and Mexico, but is in no rush after its 2012 spending spree, its chief executive told Reuters.

Abertis became the world’s largest toll road operator last year when it struck a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) Brazilian motorway deal with fellow Spanish concessions company OHL (OHL.MC), part of a strategy shift aimed at expanding the range of countries where it operates, CEO Francisco Reynes said.

Abertis, which owns and runs more than 7,000 kilometers of toll roads over nine countries, also operates airports and telecoms infrastructure which together account for about one tenth of operating income.

“We have gone from a multisectoral company which was very concentrated geographically, to becoming a multinational focused on one sector,” Reynes told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

The company is gradually reducing its exposure to Spain, where a deep recession and high unemployment have weighed on traffic, and has targeted growth abroad to offset that.

Its Spanish business now accounts for 40 percent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), versus 55 percent in 2008.

The company is considering motorway business opportunities in Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Peru, having also bought three Chilean concession-holders last year.

“We are keenest on the U.S. and Mexico,” Reynes said. “But we are still digesting two big deals ... give us a little time.”

Abertis' CEO Francisco Reynes gestures during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

He said that while no clear opportunity presented itself the group would use free cash flow, currently about 1.2 billion euros, to pay down debt which now totals about 13.7 billion euros.

Debt to equity fell to 4.3 times in 2012 versus 4.7 times in 2011.

Reynes said he expected average cost of debt to have fallen to 4.7 percent by year-end versus 5.1 percent at the end of the first quarter, spiked by the purchase of Brazil’s Arteris.

He declined to be drawn on its future with shareholder OHL, holder of 19 percent of its capital, and whose chairman recently spoke publicly of the complementary nature of the two group’s businesses.

Abertis’s other shareholders are Catalan banking group La Caixa with 23 percent and private equity firm CVC with 15 percent.

Abertis shares have rallied around 15 percent in the year to date, versus a 3 percent rise in Spanish blue chip Ibex .IBEX index.

($1 = 0.7769 euros)

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits