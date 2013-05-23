Banco do Brasil in talks to buy assets in Chile, Colombia, U.S.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - State-run Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) is in talks to buy possible takeover targets in the United States, Chile and Colombia, a senior executive said on Thursday, adding the high value of banking assets in South America is no longer a problem.

Paulo Rogério Caffarelli, senior vice president for wholesale and private banking and international operations at Banco do Brasil, gave the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit details about Brazil’s largest lender’s plan to grow globally, as it to caters to its expanding corporate clientele in Latin America’s largest economy.

Any purchase in Colombia or Chile might have to be complemented with organic growth to create a complete banking platform that fits into Banco do Brasil’s business model, Caffarelli said. Since 2009, Banco do Brasil has avoided buying banks in those countries, saying targets were overpriced.

“It makes sense for us to create a complete banking platform in each of those countries,” Caffarelli added. “But we are aware that finding a target in such conditions is almost impossible, so we will have to build the platform gradually, piece by piece.”

The rapid internationalization of Brazil’s economy over the past decade is leading Banco do Brasil to look overseas for growth opportunities. Caffarelli said the bank wants to increase its presence in the U.S., Europe, Africa and Latin America to offer funding and advisory support for Brazilian companies operating there.

Caffarelli declined to comment on potential targets or confirm whether Banco do Brasil is near buying the Florida-based unit of Spain’s Bankia SA (BKIA.MC), known as City National Bank of Florida. Bankia, which was bailed out in recent months, is disposing of City National in a bid to streamline its businesses.

The bank aims to boost international operations to 15 percent of consolidated recurring profit by the end of the year from 12 percent last year.

Banco do Brasil’s strategy to grow globally is also linked to efforts by management to expand into investment-banking and other fee-related areas amid a decline in local borrowing costs.

The bank is still figuring out the type of investment bank it wants, Caffarelli said, saying the priority is to strengthen sales and trading, mergers and acquisitions advisory and credit and equity research capabilities.

Unlike counterparts in other emerging markets such as China, Brazilian investment banks have consistently bested their foreign rivals over the past three years at funding deals, forging stronger client ties and setting up distribution networks similar to those of global banks.

Banco do Brasil has lacked a specialized unit in that segment for years, partly because of pay and bonus restrictions facing state-run entities. It has considered two options to build a unit, Caffarelli noted: growing it organically or teaming up with a rival.

The “priority” is to have 75 percent of the capital in an eventual partnership, or the equivalent to 49.9 percent of common stock and 100 percent of preferred stock, he added. Banco Votorantim SA VOTORT.UL as well as other banks locally are currently in talks with Banco do Brasil on the matter, Caffarelli said, without elaborating.

“Votorantim remains an alternative,” he said. Currently, Banco do Brasil is in talks to increase its 49.9 stake in the lender to about 75 percent.

A partnership with a foreign investment bank could not be ruled out, Caffarelli said, adding that no talks on the matter have been held so far.

GUIDANCE MAINTAINED

Efforts to grow Banco do Brasil’s market share in complex credit structures like funding for infrastructure projects are also “one key goal,” the executive added. The bank expects to almost double its loan book on the segment to 90 billion reais ($44 billion) from 48 billion reais at the end of last year.

Banco do Brasil expects to end 2018 with about 145 billion reais in disbursements for infrastructure projects, he said.

Infrastructure development is a key focus for President Dilma Rousseff’s administration as Brazil prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics and the economy struggles with the strain of an insufficient stock of fixed capital.

Usually, investment in infrastructure is seen as riskier than consumer lending, for example, because the former tends to be more illiquid and the money stays parked for many years.

Caffarelli also said that the bank plans to maintain its estimate for loan book growth this year at a range between 16 percent and 20 percent.

A recent spike in loan delinquencies at small- and mid-sized companies is not worrisome, but Banco do Brasil wants lawmakers to fine-tune legislation that is making it easier for those borrowers to restructure debt when apparently it is not needed, he added.

Growth in Banco do Brasil’s loan book accelerated to 26 percent at the end of March, the fastest annual pace since the second quarter of 2010.