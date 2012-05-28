Mantega: Brazil accelerating despite global slump

Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega gestures as he speaks during the Reuters Latam Investment Summit 2012 in Sao Paulo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is gaining steam after a disappointing first quarter and will grow this year at a faster pace than in 2011, even if Greece rattles the global economy further by exiting the euro zone, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, Mantega said official data to be released on Friday will likely show that gross domestic product grew between 0.3 to 0.5 percent in the first quarter - a “weak” result for an economy that surpassed Britain last year to become the world’s sixth largest.

The numbers will be the latest evidence of a sharp slowdown in once high-flying Brazil, which has been flirting with recession since late last year. After lackluster growth of just 2.7 percent in 2011, President Dilma Rousseff has sought to revive the economy with a string of interest rate cuts and stimulus measures that include tax breaks and credit incentives.

Mantega said many of those measures are just starting to be felt, and that the economy will pick up the pace in the second half of the year.

“We have to have a little patience, because the economy is not like a car in which you turn the steering wheel and it moves left or right. It’s more like a big trans-Atlantic ship: you accelerate but it takes longer to reach cruising speed,” Mantega said in the interview in São Paulo.

“The government is considering additional measures, but the steps already taken haven’t had time to take their effect.”

Mantega confidently predicted that Brazil’s economic growth this year will surpass that of 2011, even if there is additional “stress” in the global economy.

“That stress would be Greece leaving the euro zone, for example,” he said, adding that Brazil’s economy will expand between 3 and 4 percent this year, down from a previous estimate of 4.5 percent.

Cash-strapped Greece will hold crucial elections on June 17. One of the main parties on the ballot is calling for the renegotiation of the bailout deal agreed with international creditors, which European authorities say may lead to a departure from the region’s monetary union.

A “LOST PARADISE” FOR HOT MONEY

Mantega also dismissed concerns that a near 15 percent drop in Brazil’s currency in the past three months could stoke inflation. Instead, he said the weaker real will benefit the economy by helping reduce costs for struggling manufacturers.

“The inflation outlook is benign,” Mantega said, citing the impact of weaker commodity prices. Brazil’s main inflation index ended 2011 at a 7-year high of 6.5 percent but has slowed to 5.05 percent in the 12 months through mid-May.

Not long ago, the real was one of the world’s most overvalued currencies by several measures, propped up by a flood of foreign capital into Brazil. Mantega won worldwide notoriety in 2010 for decrying a “currency war,” a term he coined to complain about ultra-loose monetary policy in developed nations.

With the real now trading near a three-year low, Mantega suggested that a temporary truce was under way. Still, he said the “currency war” will only end when all countries adopt free-floating exchange rates.

“I don’t think we’re preaching in the desert. At some point, there will be a new global exchange rate regime,” he said.

Asked about a sudden shift in foreign capital flows away from Brazilian markets, Mantega said the trend is natural given a steady decline in Brazilian interest rates and a financial transactions tax on foreign purchases of domestic bonds - which he said will remain in place for now.

“Brazil is no longer a paradise for arbitrage,” he said, referring to the practice by which foreign investors borrow at low interest rates abroad to invest in higher-yielding Brazilian assets.

Brazil’s central bank has slashed interest rates six times since August, and another rate cut is expected on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. That would put Brazil’s benchmark rate at a record low of 8.5 percent. <BR/INT>

Single-digit interest rates will also help reduce loan defaults at banks, Mantega said. “I can guarantee that in the next months there will be lower default rates as there will be more credit, lower interest rates, and better conditions for the banks to renegotiate defaulted loans with clients.”

Mantega added that Brazil’s banking system remains robust and is unlikely to suffer any major spill-over effects from the Spanish banking crisis. He said state-owned Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) has no interest in Santander’s Brazilian subsidiary (SANB11.SA), which he said was “solid and well-capitalized.”

CHANGE IN EUROPEAN STRATEGY “MATTER OF TIME”

On the euro zone crisis, Italian-born Mantega criticized Europe’s austerity policies and said the region’s governments will “inevitably” shift to pro-growth strategies, “including Germany.”

“This is a matter of time. They will change their strategy and will accept the suggestions made by the BRICS countries to combine fiscal consolidation with economic stimulus,” Mantega said, referring to the group of big emerging economies comprised by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The European crisis will be high on the agenda at the next G20 summit in Mexico. But Mantega said it is hard to predict what shape the discussions will take because it will all depend on the outcome of the Greek election, which takes place one day before the summit starts on June 18.

“You have to give Greece something to hope for,” Mantega said. “The people can endure sacrifices, but only when there is a light at the end of the tunnel. When you impose sacrifices and don’t offer a solution, then you have a political crisis.”

