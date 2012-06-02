New Pacific Alliance bloc to aim at Asia: Chile's Pinera

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera answers a question during a Reuters Latam summit interview at the Presidential Palace in Santiago June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A pact to be signed between Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru next week will create a new regional bloc that aims to integrate the free markets in trade, energy and infrastructure and bolster ties with Asia, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday.

The so-called Pacific Alliance will be signed into being next Wednesday in Chile’s far north, but will not seek to compete with other trade pacts in Latin America, Pinera said.

“The Pacific Alliance is an initiative that seeks a deeper, faster integration than we have gained with other mechanisms in Latin America, ” Pinera told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

The cluster includes some of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies, but the new bloc - which is heavily reliant on Asian demand for its commodities - is not setting itself up as a rival to the BRIC grouping of major emerging markets, Pinera said.

“It is very important to unite forces and mutually support ourselves as we project ourselves in the world of the present and of the future, which is the world of the Asia Pacific,” Pinera said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)