Chile's Pinera sees 2012 growth 4 percent or more despite Europe
#Chile
June 1, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Chile's Pinera sees 2012 growth 4 percent or more despite Europe

Antonio De la Jara, Simon Gardner

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The economy of Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, should grow by 4.0 percent or more this year despite financial turbulence in Europe, and the government is ready to activate an economic contingency plan if liquidity is squeezed, President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday.

Pinera told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit Europe’s woes were already affecting Chile via lower prices for main export copper, and said “everyone” would be affected by fallout from the bloc’s brewing crisis.

“Fortunately, amid this backdrop of recessions, instability, slowdowns, the Chilean economy is healthy ... We’re continuing to grow with strength. We estimate growth this year of 4 percent or more,” Pinera said in an interview at his presidential palace in Santiago.

“We’re ready to face potential slowdowns or a weakening of job-creation capacity,” he added.

Chile’s small, export-dependent economy is bracing for a slowdown in global demand, especially from its top trade partner and No.1 copper consumer, China.

The central bank forecasts the economy will expand between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, slowing from last year’s 6.0 percent growth, in tandem with the global economy.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Simon Gardner; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and David Gregorio

