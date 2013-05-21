Colombia's Cardenas says efforts to weaken peso working

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian pension funds bought about $700 million on the currency market in April after the government asked them to diversify their portfolios and invest more overseas, a sign they will meet a $5 billion target over the next year and help weaken the peso currency.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit that the dollar purchases are helping to address the over-valued peso, which he has described as Colombia’s “mother of all problems.”

Last month, Cardenas rolled out a series of measures to help businesses struggling with dollar income, cheap imports and higher costs because of a strengthened peso, while at the same time seeking to shield pensions from any abrupt overseas policy that could cause steep fluctuations in the currency.

The package of measures included pension funds increasing their demand for dollars to help weaken the peso.

“The problem in Colombia is that pension funds were excessively concentrated in peso-denominated investments,” Cardenas said in the interview on Monday night.

He said only 6 percent of their portfolios was geared to foreign money compared with 38 percent in Chile and 30 percent in Peru, and that since the measures were announced on April 15, the proportion in overseas assets has increased to 7 percent.

“The best thing is to be diversified because no one is immune if there is a strong devaluation from one day to the next. If there’s an abrupt change in monetary policy in the United States we could have a strong devaluation and that would be very damaging for Colombian savers without dollars.”

Colombia offers attractive interest rates compared to developed markets like the United States, so some have complained that the measure asks fund managers to invest in lower-yielding assets overseas.

But Cardenas hopes the $5 billion goal will be reached gradually over the next year.

“We aren’t forcing or obliging pension funds to do this, we are telling them we want more risk diversification and that is what will induce the demand,” said Cardenas, a former director of the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.

The government wants to weaken the currency to between 1,900 and 1,950 pesos per dollar from 1,842.59 now.

Cardenas cautioned that weakening the currency does not mean producers can become complacent.

“The exchange rate won’t replace what needs to be done in terms of productivity. We can’t create the illusion that we can have an inefficient economy with high costs but with an exchange rate that restores its competitiveness.”

Manufacturing output fell in nine of the last 12 months and exports have fallen five months in a row.

CURRENCY UP

The currency has strengthened steadily over the last decade - with a respite in 2008 - from about 2,800 pesos per dollar at the end of 2003, prompting heavy lobbying by exporters and industrialists. Last year alone it gained 9 percent, but a potent dose of intervention, both verbal and actual, has brought it down about 4 percent this year.

Cardenas represents the government on the central bank’s seven-member board and leads efforts to reverse the peso’s gains.

The central bank’s program of buying at least $30 million a day on the spot market ends on May 31 and Cardenas said he will ask the board next week to extend it until year-end.

“I want that program maintained,” he said.

The bank has spent almost $3 billion since February, $750 million a month, as part of efforts to ease peso gains.

Cardenas believes U.S. monetary policy will change sooner or later and the dollar will strengthen. Even so, Colombia’s attractiveness for investors will maintain its currency at high levels for a “long time.”

He reiterated that capital controls are not effective and not on the cards but at the same time “have not been filed in the death archive of the ministry.”

Investment has soared over the last decade as a military offensive against Marxist rebels and right-wing paramilitary groups improved security, making it easier and safer to do business in Colombia.

Record foreign investment, mostly into the oil and mining industries, has boosted the economy and the currency.

Growth began to flag last year as the side-effects from the global financial crisis hit consumer confidence and overseas sales - a double whammy for manufacturers.

Cardenas said he is sticking to his goal of 4.8 percent growth in 2013, much higher than most estimates. The central bank sees expansion this year at around 4.3 percent.

He said he expects the central bank to hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 3.25 percent again next week unless poor economic data between now and then prompts another cut.

“I want to see what additional information there is, new evidence before I fix my position, but if there aren’t any great changes then naturally policy will surely remain the same,” Cardenas said.

A 200-basis point reduction in the benchmark lending rate over the last year is beginning to be felt in bank lending numbers and consumer confidence, he said.

He is pushing banks to lower mortgage rates, a move he hopes will bolster economic growth in the coming years.

