Chile's CorpGroup eyes BBVA pension fund assets

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s CorpGroup conglomerate could jump into any eventual auction for Spanish bank BBVA’s Latin American pension fund businesses and could access the necessary resources to buy them, the CEO of its banking arm, CorpBanca COB.SN, said.

CorpGroup headed a group of financial institutions that tried to acquire the regional assets of ING Groep NV ING.AS last year but was beaten out by Colombia’s GrupoSura SIS.CN, which has said it would also consider snapping up BBVA’s Latin American assets if regulations allow.

“I believe it’s in the group’s DNA to be able to at some point acquire or participate in” bidding for the BBVA businesses, CorpBanca CEO Fernando Massu told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit at his office in Santiago.

“CorpGroup could analyze, as part of its core business, these type of opportunities which present themselves,” he said. “If (CorpGroup) had funds for the sale of ING’s assets, I don’t see why it wouldn’t have it now to acquire BBVA‘s.”

BBVA (BBVA.MC), Spain’s No. 2 bank, said last week that it may sell its pension business in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Chile, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risks and meet tougher capital rules.

CorpBanca struck an agreement late last year to buy Banco Santander Colombia BCA.CN for $1.225 billion as Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) moved to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home.

“We’ve just paid $600 million for 51 percent, for the controlling stake in Banco Santander Colombia, and we expect to complete the rest of the purchase during the first few weeks of June,” Massu said.

CorpBanca is also looking to complete a nearly $550 million capital increase in June to help pay for its purchase of nearly 95 percent of Banco Santander Colombia.

“We want to be a bank with certain relevance within the Colombian market, so we’re looking to double our market participation through organic growth,” to between 6 and 7 percent by 2015 from a current 3 percent, Massu said.

In Chile, CorpBanca is also looking to boost its market participation through organic growth, to 12 percent by 2015 from nearly 8 percent at present.

Massu said CorpBanca was on the lookout for further expansion opportunities in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Brazil.

“We want to be a regional bank ... If another (acquisition) opportunity presents itself, we’re open to analyzing those opportunities,” he said.

The Chilean bank is also mulling issuing debt in Peru or Mexico later this year.

“We believe we could issue the debt this year but haven’t done so yet because the price hasn’t been right,” he said.

Regarding possible fallout from the euro zone’s deepening debt woes and Spain’s banking crisis, Massu said it was unlikely that the likes of Santander and BBVA would sell their local banking units.

“I think it’s extremely unlikely to happen. In the case of Banco Santander or BBVA, either of the two, the strongest defense that they have had has been their operations in Latin America, in Mexico, Brazil and Chile,” Massu said.

“In any case, I don’t see local banks buying those units if they were sold because the antitrust authorities probably wouldn’t allow it.”

The CorpGroup conglomerate, led by businessman Alvaro Saieh, has units in banking, retail and communications.

