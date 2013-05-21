Credicorp sees signs of economic cooling in Peru

Walter Bayly, chief executive officer of Credicorp, gestures during an interview at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Lima May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s red-hot economy is showing signs of cooling on a slower pace of local investments and weaker terms of trade, the head of Credicorp, the country’s biggest financial group said.

Walter Bayly, chief executive of Credicorp (BAP.N) (BAP.LM), said there were also some concerns about the government’s commitment to free-market policies after it floated a plan, which was later dropped, to have a state-owned firm buy an oil refinery from Repsol (REP.MC).

Nonetheless, he said Credicorp, which owns leading lender Banco de Credito (CRE.LM), still expects Peru’s economy to grow 6 percent this year. That would be one of the top paces in the region and a bit lower than the government’s official forecast of 6.3 percent.

Growth in March expanded just 3 percent from the same period a year ago, the lowest monthly gain in nearly three and a half years, as holidays cut into construction work.

Most economists expect a recovery in April, as leading indicators show better output for goods like electricity, cement and minerals.

“I talk to my clients all day and see how they are selling, and what their investment plans are and we have seen the international scene’s terms of trade deteriorating,” Bayly said.

He said businesses appear a bit less confident than previously.

“The loss of confidence stems for various factors. There’s been a series of measures from the government and Congress that go against many of the principles of market economy,” he said.

He was referring mainly to President Ollanta Humala’s plan to buy Peruvian assets of Spain’s Repsol, which was abandoned after business leaders said it would hurt the private sector and mark a return to statist policies of the 1970s.

Bayly also said he sees a slowdown in the execution of public infrastructure projects and investment plans for large mining projects.

Proposed mines are being delayed by protests in rural communities and tighter regulations introduced by the government.

Walter Bayly, chief executive officer of Credicorp, gestures as he speaks during an interview at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Lima May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

“Many of these projects are hampered by all these processes that companies have to go through,” he said.

INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SECTOR

At the same time, Bayly said growing confidence in the U.S. economic recovery has raised questions about whether the era of easy money and heavy capital inflows for emerging markets is coming to an end.

“The American economy is functioning relatively well and at some point interest rates in the U.S. will rise,” he said.

He said he expected a U.S. rate rise before the end of next year.

“This is another element that makes you think maybe there will be less dynamism in the area of investments in Peru,” he said.

For the time being though, he said now is “a good time” for Peruvian companies to raise cash by selling bonds because U.S. rates are “extremely low” and Peru has a low risk profile.

“Many (companies) are prefunding their projects, and we ourselves have done this,” he said.

Despite a potentially cooler economy, Bayly still said he expects the group’s mortgage portfolio to grow 20 percent a year for five or six more years because of a housing shortage.

He said he was “a little more cautious” about consumer loans because there is an expectation that interest rates in the segment will rise because of commissions eliminated by Peru’s banking regulator that will affect profitability.

“We’re reassessing our consumer lending in new segments. I would expect a little less dynamic growth in these sectors over the next two years,” he said.

