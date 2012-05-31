Brazil's CVM has no position on additional bourses

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator CVM has no position on whether the local financial exchange industry needs more bourses, the agency’s president said on Thursday, adding that its core concern is not competition but keeping adequate levels of liquidity and transparency.

The agency will conduct a public hearing on the matter, once it receives an independent report on the sector next month, CVM President Maria Helena Santana told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. Currently, Brazil has only one exchange, BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), operating trading, clearing, custody and settlement facilities.

There are no legal rules in place requiring BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing services, a strategic part of any trading business requiring a huge investment of time and money. Last year, U.S.-based exchanges BATS Trading and Direct Edge announced plans to enter Brazil’s cash equities market.

“The CVM does not have a fixed opinion on the matter,” Santana said at the agency’s São Paulo office. “If the market thinks that there should be more than one exchange, the regulator will not oppose that.”

Santana’s stance highlights the challenges facing potential entrants to Brazil’s burgeoning exchange market. Some market participants expect the CVM to suggest ways to share or create new post-trading facilities to boost competition without loosening safeguards for liquidity and transparency.

“My impression about this is that discussion on the matter will grow broader,” Santana said of the public hearing. U.K.-based Oxera Consulting is conducting the study for the CVM.

Given Brazil’s market structure, competitors would only rival BM&FBovespa’s leading position by investing substantially in a post-trading platform or renting BM&FBovespa‘s. In both cases, newcomers may only see a payback after many years.

In Brazil, trading transactions are settled through a central counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and capital-intensive venture. Unlike in the United States, exchanges in Brazil have to identify final buyers and sellers, not brokers, on a given deal and cannot execute cross-country orders.

Direct Edge may request permission to operate in Brazil in June. BM&FBovespa is unlikely to share clearing, custody and settlement facilities with potential rivals until at least 2014, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia told Reuters in March, a decision that will likely make life difficult for new aspirants in the sector.

FINE-TUNING GOVERNANCE RULES

Financial innovation in the form of more complex fixed-income products and derivatives are not a concern at the moment, she added. The central bank cut the overnight lending rate on Wednesday to a record low 8.50 percent, which may spur the creation of riskier instruments to boost returns.

CVM set up a risk committee, in which the agency’s top officials gather to exchange opinions and evidence on situations representing potential “systemic risk,” she said.

One such focus would be the still-nascent market for local asset-backed securities (ABS). Changes in the rules governing ABS funds, which in Brazil are known as FIDCs, will put to hearing next month, she added.

It would also be “desirable” to fine-tune a set of rules governing the use of “poison pills,” or methods to fight unsolicited takeover attempts, Santana said. The aim is to standardize rules in those situations and extend terms of a purchase to minority shareholders, she added.

“I hope we have a second chance to improve the rules,” added Santana, whose term ends in July.

Santana would also like to see large and mid-sized companies create auditing committees that ensure the quality of earnings reporting and give support to corporate boards on matters from accounting to financial planning.

“Companies grow more complex by the day and that’s why it is so important to have those committees,” she said.

The nation’s regulatory framework for the capital markets industry has all the necessary tools to help support market activity if the global economic turmoil worsens, Santana added.

