State-run Electroperu to boost power; worries about rebels

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s state-owned electricity firm plans to add some 800 megawatts to the grid with a new gas-fired power plant and the expansion of its main hydroelectric station in southern Peru, said Electroperu President Jaime Hanza.

Hanza also told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit that armed rebels near the country’s vast Camisea gas fields are complicating plans to use the fuel to feed growing power needs.

Peru is one of Latin America’s fastest expanding economies, but analysts say demand for electricity could outpace supply as early as 2017.

Hanza said Peru wants to boost power supplies in the south where several large, energy-hungry mining projects are underway.

Potential electricity shortages are a big concern for miners, with some nervous firms even building their own plants.

Hanza said Electroperu wants to invest $400 million in a second tunnel at its main hydroelectric power station Mantaro.

The second, 20-kilometer-long tunnel would bring water to a new damn, called Mollepata, adding another 600 megawatts to the station’s current 1,000 megawatt capacity. Mantaro provides about a third of Peru’s electricity.

Hanza said the project - pending government approvals - will allow Electroperu to inspect the existing tunnel, which was last emptied and examined some 40 years ago.

“This is a seismic area and if there were a big accident it could stop power generation at the station,” said Hanza.

Peru has increasingly relied on gas-fired power plants instead of hydroelectric stations for power since opening up the Camisea reserves, which are controlled by a consortium led by the Argentinian energy company Pluspetrol PLUSPC.UL.

Camisea gas, with some 13 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves now generates almost half of all of Peru’s electricity.

But the gas is located in lawless region known as the VRAEM, where remnant groups of Shining Path rebels control drug trafficking and ambush soldiers in mountainous jungle valleys.

“That whole region is extremely vulnerable,” said Hanza. “Security is a much more serious problem than most think.”

Last year the rebels kidnapped 36 natural gas workers before releasing them unharmed. Since then President Ollanta Humala’s plans to boost domestic energy output by expanding the country’s main natural gas pipeline have been delayed.

The pipeline brings Camisea gas to the coast.

“As long as security remains a problem the government is not going to be able to ensure the gas makes it there,” said Hanza.

Hanza said he also worries security problems could disrupt Electroperu’s plans to build a $150 million, 200 megawatt gas-fired power station in the city Quillabamba in the Cusco region.

The plant should be built by 2016, but Hanza said Peru needs to build a small $90 million pipeline to transport the Camisea gas fields to Quillabamba. He said Electroperu is waiting for the government to green light the smaller pipeline.

“It would be ridiculous if we finish building the plant but it can’t operate because the gas isn’t there yet,” said Hanza.

The energy and mines ministry said Electroperu, now listed on Lima’s stock market, could offer a portion of its shares by the end of the year.