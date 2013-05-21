Paraguay central banker sees stable rates, tame inflation in 2013

Paraguay's Central Bank Chief Jorge Corvalan speaks during an interview for the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit at his office in Asuncion May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s benchmark interest rate should remain stable at around 5.5 percent this year since inflation is seen coming in below initial estimates, Central Bank President Jorge Corvalan said on Tuesday.

Paraguay’s economy is seen expanding 13 percent this year after contracting in 2012 thanks to a record soybean harvest.

Corvalan told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit that inflation will likely end this year below 5 percent. Just a few months ago, 2013 price rises were seen nearing the 7.5 percent ceiling in the bank’s target range.

Inflation pressures eased due to the local guarani currency’s appreciation versus the dollar, he said. Also, a sharp depreciation of Argentina’s peso on the black market has sent many Paraguayans across the border to Argentina to shop.

Consumer prices in Paraguay rose just 0.5 percent between January and April, according to central bank data.

“This mix has meant that we haven’t had inflationary pressure all these months. We’re nearly halfway through the year and the fears we had last year have not materialized. But that doesn’t mean they won’t do so in the future,” Corvalan said during an interview at his office in Asuncion.

“We don’t know if these phenomena will be present in 2014. That’s why the board resolved to keep a stable monetary policy rate so that when this trend starts to change, we won’t have to alter the rate,” he said.

Paraguay’s central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged since August 2012. Inflation came in at 4 percent last year.

The poor, landlocked South American country relies heavily on soy and beef exports and its economy tends to hinge on crop weather. It is the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter, although it lags far behind the top three global suppliers.

Corvalan reaffirmed the central bank’s 13 percent growth forecast for this year, even though he recognized that demand from regional trading partners has slowed somewhat.

He also said that a 10-year $300 million global depository note issue initially slated for April would likely take place in June. GDNs give foreigners access to local currency debt markets without necessarily setting up accounts in the country of origin.

Paraguay debuted on global credit markets in January, selling $500 million in 10-year international bonds and fetching a yield on the low side of expectations.

Corvalan said officials plan to tap global markets every two years to stay on investors’ radar.

President-elect Horacio Cartes will take office on August 15 and one of his challenges will be to reduce the government deficit, which is estimated at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year.

“If our country can balance its budget in 2014, we’ll still have to issue (debt) starting in 2015 but more to give the market price signals and above all to benefit our private sector, which is the motor of the economy,” Corvalan said.