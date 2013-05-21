Paraguay soy chamber sees record 2012/13 crop

(L to R) Luis Cubilla, agricultural advisor of the Paraguayan Chamber of Cereals and Oilseeds Exporters (CAPECO), Sonia Tomassone, foreign trade advisor of CAPECO, and Ulrich Bauer, President of CAPECO, speak during an interview for the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit at the CAPECO office in Asuncion May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay will produce a record 9 million tonnes of soybeans this season, an all-time high likely to be repeated in the next crop year as well, officials of the country’s exporters chamber told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on Monday.

Good crop weather - particularly in the country’s southern and eastern farm regions - combined with a 5 percent to 6 percent increase in planting area account for the rising output in the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter, said Luis Cubilla, technical manager of the chamber, known by its Spanish acronym Capeco.

“There were significant performance differences among regions, and some that were exorbitant,” he added.

The government forecasts a 2012/13 soybean crop of 8.4 million tonnes.

Paraguayan farmers planted 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) in the recently concluded 2012/13 crop year, with a national average yield of 3,000 kilos per hectare, according to preliminary data from the chamber. The previous record was 2,700 kilos per hectare, Cubilla said.

He is expecting the upcoming 2013/14 season to benefit from good crop weather as well, according to early forecasts.

“They’re talking about benign climate conditions, although that prognosis can change,” he said.

Commodities are the pillar of the economy of landlocked Paraguay, where soybean exports generated $2 billion in 2011.

The soy business in the country is run with the help of multinationals such as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N), Cargill Inc CARG.UL, Louis Dreyfus Commodities LOUDR.UL and Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI).

Paraguay has 37 river ports, but logistics remain challenging and infrastructure is lacking, especially when compared with neighboring soy giants Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil is expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to harvest 83.5 million tonnes of 2012/13 soybeans. The USDA sees a 51 million tonne crop from Argentina.

Capeco’s trade adviser Sonia Tomassone pointed to two main challenges for transportation in Paraguay: excessive congestion in the ports of Rio de la Plata and navigability of the Paraguay River, which needs better dredging.

Paraguay exports 65 percent of its soybeans to the European Union and Asia, using Argentine and Uruguayan ports.

“We are seeing joint ventures with partners in Argentina and Uruguay primarily to invest in new ports,” said Tomassone, declining to offer more details. “We need faster ports so they can absorb the burden of the three countries.”