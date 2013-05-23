Mexico's Pemex to add 30,000 bpd capacity to top refinery

Miguel Tame Dominguez, refining director general of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, attends the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Mexico City May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - State oil monopoly Pemex will boost capacity at its biggest refinery, Salinas Cruz, by 9 percent in a $4 billion expansion, its head of refining said, part of Mexico’s aim to wean itself off supplies of refined production from the United States.

The Mexican government will seek a major overhaul of the domestic industry later this year, and Pemex is under pressure to boost output and efficiency in the country’s lumbering energy sector.

Miguel Tame, Director General of Pemex’s PEMX.UL refining arm, told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit that the company was about to begin the overhaul at Salinas Cruz, which would increase production by 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) when completed in 3-4 years.

“That is where I have space, where I have storage tanks and pipelines to bring as much crude as possible,” Tame said in an interview. “I can still boost daily processing at Salinas Cruz by 30,000 barrels if I undertake the reconfiguration.”

Tame said he also expected the ongoing expansion of its second-biggest refinery, Tula, to be complete by 2017.

The Salina Cruz refinery is located on the southern coast of Mexico’s Oaxaca state, while Tula is in central Hidalgo state.

Mexico’s gasoline imports will fall steadily in the coming years, and its own output will rise, Tame said, with imports set to fall 8.3 percent this year to average 320,000 barrels bpd.

“For the month of May, (gasoline) imports will be at their lowest level in many, many months,” said Tame.

Further out, gasoline imports will total about one-fifth of domestic consumption by 2018, down from about half last year.

Meanwhile, Pemex’s production of gasoline and diesel are expected to rise 8.4 percent to 840,000 bpd by the end of 2013. Tame forecast Pemex would produce surplus diesel output of 170,000 bpd by 2018, which it would seek to export.

Pemex, whose crude output has fallen by a quarter since 2004 to less than 2.6 million bpd, is also looking for ways to tie up with U.S. refiners to help lower its distribution costs.

Ideally, the company would like a new refinery on Mexico’s Pacific coast given opportunities for arbitrage, Tame said.

He added that he also hopes the government’s overhaul of Pemex will allow it to make strategic tie-ups with the private sector in Mexico along the lines of its Deer Park refinery in Texas, which is a 50-50 joint venture with Shell Oil.

“We are looking for schemes that allow us to receive (private) investments from third-parties in various areas of refining that would begin with a broad reform,” said Tame.

“That would make (Mexico‘s) industry more flexible and not 100 percent dependant on investment from the federal government,” he added.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits