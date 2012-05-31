FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"This is not Lehman:" Peru central banker says of European woes
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
May 31, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

"This is not Lehman:" Peru central banker says of European woes

Teresa Cespedes, Terry Wade

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Fallout from debt woes in Europe will pale in comparison to the meltdown of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and intense market volatility could force policymakers to agree on fixes faster, Peru’s central banker said on Thursday.

Strong and liquid Latin American banks have opportunistically responded to the turmoil by buying loan portfolios from their European peers at deep discounts, like in a “Persian bazaar,” Central Bank President Julio Velarde told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

”I‘m relatively optimistic about the future. I think we are passing through some weeks of sharp turbulence. It could be a blessing in disguise so that decisions (in Europe) are made faster and with more force. “Otherwise, if actions aren’t taken, perceived risks will increase.”

He said he thought European institutions would eventually hammer out a solution to the region’s financial problems and find necessary funding to calm investors.

“This isn’t Lehman,” he said in reference to the global investment bank that melted down in 2008, causing widespread economic havoc.

Though Chinese exports to Europe have slowed, raising concerns the Asian giant’s economy could moderate and hurt prices for commodities Latin America exports, Velarde said: “China still has the fiscal and monetary capacity to respond ... I suppose China will keep on growing.”

He said worries about a real estate bubble for middle- and upper middle-class housing in China ignore the fact that demand for working class housing is still strong and that all types of housing need copper that Peru exports.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Terry Wade

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.