Peru targets Brazil and Pacific Alliance

LIMA (Reuters)- - Peru is targeting exports to Brazil as well as deeper integration with the Pacific Alliance of Latin American free-traders to offset slower shipments to developed markets, the country’s trade minister said.

The trade and tourism minister, Jose Luis Silva, said during the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit he expects Peru’s total exports this year to grow 6 percent to $48 billion after dipping slightly last year on lower demand and prices for Peru’s many minerals exports.

Peru’s traditional products like minerals have historically generated 60 percent of export earnings. The country is carving out a niche as an exporter of specialty agricultural products. It also exports textiles.

“Toward the end of this year there is the expectation that some new mines could open, and that there will be a recovery in export volumes compared to last year,” Silva said.

Brazil is becoming an attractive destination for Peru’s exports thanks to increased physical integration of their roads along their shared border.

“Brazil’s embassy has said that we can export up to $43 billion to Brazil, which would be about equal to what we send to the world. There is potential,” he said.

Though still small, Peruvian exports to Brazil have nearly tripled over the past seven years. Sales this year should rise 15 percent to $1.6 billion, Silva said.

Despite Brazil’s status as a member of the BRICS group of large emerging markets, it is often criticized, along with Argentina, for being protectionist.

“We shouldn’t put Brazil and Argentina in the same basket. Brazil has shown a lot of willingness to work with Peru to see how we can resolve any problem relating to bilateral trade,” Silva said.

He said that Peru and Brazil have agreed to facilitate the transit of goods through their border areas, to exploit more intensively inter-oceanic highways connecting the Pacific coast to the Atlantic.

“There is much work to be done, especially in the border region,” he said.

Still, some economists and officials have said the big opportunities for growth in trade flows in the rest of Latin America lie elsewhere.

Silva said Peru will continue to strengthen its trade relations with other countries in the region, especially those of the Pacific Alliance, whose fast-growing countries have shown an appetite for Peru’s so-called nontraditional exports in sectors like agriculture and textiles.

“It was precisely the Latin American countries that have helped our growth of nontraditional exports. They have grown much more in Latin America than in other regions,” Silva said.

The Alliance - which includes Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Chile - has begun to rapidly slash tariffs and plans to eliminate them entirely within a decade, Silva said.

Members of the group all have trade deals with Washington and have already eased travel rules among themselves.

Central American countries, Canada, and even Spain and Portugal are also lining up to join the Pacific Alliance. That means Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela could be left out of what may shape up to be an expanding free-trade zone covering much of the Americas.

Presidents of the Alliance will meet on Thursday in Colombia. Silva said their mandate is ambitious.

“In 10 years we should be a fully free trade area, without any exclusions on goods, services, and capital - where people can move freely,” he said. “We hope for a major advance in the coming days.”