Output from Peru's fishery seen flat on quotas

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s fishmeal production in 2013 will remain flat at last year’s low level of 850,000 metric tons as the government’s environmental restrictions crimp output, said the director of top fishmeal company TASA.

TASA’s revenues will shrink 18 percent to $500 million this year. Its production is expected to be similar to the 215,000 metric tons the company produced last year, but this year the company lacks stockpiles to sell, said Humberto Speziani on Monday at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

TASA, or Tecnologia de Alimentos, is owned by the Peruvian holding company Grupo Beca. It is considered one of the world’s largest producers of fishmeal and fish oil.

“Next year we’ll bring (revenues) back up to around $600 million,” he said, when the company’s output should double.

Peru slashed the industrial fishing quota last year to its smallest allowance in decades after scientists found the population of Peruvian anchovy - a small protein-rich fish ground up and exported as fishmeal - had shrunk 40 percent in just one year.

The measure upset industrial fishers - just as companies from China were trying to buy Peruvian producers in the lucrative sector.

Speziani said Peru will likely continue with cautious policies this year.

“The population is healthy, sea conditions are better, there has been good spawning, but (the government) has issued a small quota,” said Speziani.

Peru is the world’s top fishmeal exporter and earns around $1.8 billion per year producing a third of the world’s supply.

Anchovy prefer the cold waters of the nutrient-rich Humboldt current, which flows northward from Chile to Peru.

Most of Peru’s anchovy catch is ground up and exported as protein-rich fishmeal to feed pigs in China or farmed fish in Europe.

This year the government broadened restrictions by decreeing a large strip of Peru’s coastal waters off limits to commercial fishing to ensure future generations of anchovy, which reproduce in shallow waters.

But the law, which bans industrial-sized boats from fishing within 10 miles of the shore, was suspended after commercial fishing operations challenged it in court.

Speziani said if implemented the rule could further restrict fishmeal output from Peru.

Next year Speziani said he expects Peru’s fishmeal production to return to 2011 levels of more than 1.2 million metric tons per year.

