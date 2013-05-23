Venezuela business group sees dire economy in 2013

Jorge Botti, president of venezuela's main private sector chamber fedecamaras, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Caracas May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is slipping into high inflation and economic stagnation this year due to a shortage of hard currency and a decade-long weakening of domestic industry, the head of the country’s main business group Fedecamaras said.

Jorge Botti, president of business group Fedecamaras, said the OPEC nation’s economy could see no growth and even shrink as much as 3 percent with inflation of more than 30 percent even though the price of oil - Venezuela’s main export - is seen steady near $100 per barrel.

He said this year’s expected “stagflationary” scenario is the result of am economic model built on oil-financed government spending, the backbone of the self-styled socialist revolution of president Hugo Chavez, who ruled Venezuela for 14 years until his death from cancer on March 5.

Sketching a dire scenario for 2013, Botti said most companies will see declines of 40 to 50 percent in inflation-adjusted billing, while manufacturing activity could slump more than 4 percent as a shortage of hard currency leaves businesses without raw materials.

“It’s the worst of all worlds, we’re going to have a nefarious combination that’s going to hit consumers and businesses,” he said.

The economic paradigm inherited form Chavez must be replaced with market-based public policy that supports entrepreneurs and creates jobs, he said.

“What we are seeing is nothing less than the final chapter in the failure of an economic model based on redistribution of oil wealth at the expense of productivity,” Botti, a fierce critic of Chavez’s rule, said at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

“This model is so bad - so bad - that even with high oil prices, we’re seeing a tremendous crisis,” he said in the interview on Wednesday.

Businesses say Venezuela’s currency control mechanism is creating dollar shortages and import bottlenecks that have caused shortages of products ranging from vehicle replacement parts to corn flour and even toilet paper.

Critics also say Chavez’s six-year campaign of nationalizations weakened industry and scared off investment - leaving Venezuela more dependent on imports.

Inflation in the 12-month-period to April reached 29.4 percent, and most private economists see economic growth slowing sharply from last year’s robust 5.6 percent expansion. President Nicolas Maduro is targeting 6 percent growth and 15 percent inflation for 2013.

Venezuela suffered stagflation in 2009 when the global financial crisis caused oil prices to plummet from record highs and did not fully resume economic growth until 2011, well after the recovery of global markets.

NEED FOR DIALOGUE

Maduro’s narrow victory in last month’s election, triggered by Chavez’s death, gave him a weak mandate.

His government has shown signs of warming to the private sector, meeting with the country’s largest private employer and promising that more dollars will be available.

But Botti said authorities have only offered limited dollar disbursements to solve specific shortages rather than a broad discussion of how to renew private investment and spur industry.

“The dialogue we need is one focused on how to resolve the economy’s biggest problems rather than a discussion of how to pass out the few dollars we have left,” he said.

Fedecamaras’ relations with the government have been tense since a botched 2002 coup briefly ousted Chavez and made the business group’s then-chief Pedro Carmona the country’s de facto president. It also backed a two-month national strike launched the same year that devastated the economy.

Fedecamaras has since acknowledged these were mistakes.

“This institution is designed to influence public policy, not to exercise power. Aspiring to hold power is a fundamental error,” Botti said.

Chavez was revered by millions for generous social programs that ranged from subsidized groceries to brand-new apartments, financed in large part by strong oil prices.

His supporters point to a sustained reduction in poverty and an expansion of social services including health and education as Chavez’s economic achievements.

Botti said a currency devaluation earlier this year, which took the bolivar to 6.3 per dollar from 4.3, has still left the bolivar stronger than it would be without exchange controls. He said the government needs to make gradual adjustments to the entire currency and price control system to avoid economic shocks that could cause social unrest.

“This is going to be a ‘hangover year,’ not unlike what one feels after getting really drunk,” he said. “We’ve said before, 2012 will be remembered as the last year of the illusion of prosperity.”