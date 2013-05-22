Videgaray says mixed U.S. signals cloud Mexican growth outlook

Mexico's Economy Finance Minister Luis Videgaray talks to Reuters at his office during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mixed signals from the United States are the biggest hurdle facing Mexico’s economy, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday, adding that it is still unclear if he will need to cut public spending amid a slowdown.

Mexico’s finance ministry cut its growth outlook for 2013 to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent last Friday after a weak first quarter. Videgaray said Latin America’s No. 2 economy has been hurt by weaker U.S. demand for its exports.

“Without a doubt the most important thing is the weakness in the growth of the United States ... which still shows mixed signals,” Videgaray told the Reuters latin America Investment Summit. “We have good data in the United States and the next day we have discouraging data.”

Videgaray said it was still too early to tell if Mexico will need to cut public spending this year if lower growth dampens tax revenues. Mexico’s government has to balance its budget this year by law.

Meanwhile, Mexico is eyeing the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin paring back its massive stimulus.

Stimulus since 2009 from the central bank has fed into global demand for riskier assets such as emerging market debt and currencies. Policymakers in emerging markets around the world are concerned that the huge inflows could quickly reverse.

“This was one of the important themes discussed at the G20 meetings in Washington: what are the exit mechanisms when liquidity returns to normal levels. Without any doubt, Mexico is preparing for it and Mexico has to be prepared,” he said.

“It is not something that we think will happen in the coming weeks, nor probably in the coming months, but eventually global monetary policy will return to normal,” Videgaray said.