Venezuela crisis should be addressed at Latin American summit: Peru president

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Reuters) - Venezuela's political crisis should be among top discussion items at a regional summit for Latin American leaders taking place this weekend in Cartagena, Colombia, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Friday.

The oil-rich country's socialist government is confronting political protests in the streets and in Venezuela's Congress after opposition leaders accused President Nicolas Maduro of blocking efforts to hold a recall vote aimed at ousting him.

"I think it will be an important meeting, first because we will talk about the big topics for Latin America, including, I hope, issues in neighbor Venezuela," Kuczynski, who took office in July, said upon arrival in Cartagena.

Conference organizers said it was possible Maduro would attend on Saturday, but the Venezuelan government would not confirm the trip.

Despite having the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela is mired in a prolonged recession, with many skipping meals due to shortages and soaring prices.

Opposition supporters collected signatures in a bid to unseat Maduro with a recall election and say the president, 53, has effectively carried out a "coup" by side-lining the legislature, arresting opponents and leaning on compliant institutions to squash the referendum.

Maduro blames the situation on a U.S.-led "economic war" against him. Dozens have been injured and arrested during mass protests against the Venezuelan government this week.

Heads of state, foreign ministers and other representatives from across Latin America, as well as Portugal and Spain, are attending the two-day Ibero-American Summit through Saturday.