Lattice forecasts weak 3rd qtr, shares fall
July 24, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Lattice forecasts weak 3rd qtr, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp forecast third-quarter revenue well below analysts’ average expectation, sending shares down as much as 19.5 percent in extended trading.

Lattice, which makes customized programmable chips and associated software, said it expects revenue to fall 8-12 percent on a sequential basis in the third quarter ending Sept. 28. This implies a revenue of $87.4 million to $91.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $98.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 28 rose to $11.8 million, or 10 cents per share, from $5.0 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $99.3 million from $84.7 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $98.6 million.

(This version of the story corrects the year-earlier numbers in paragraph four to show that net income rose, rather than fell. Also it corrects year-earlier figure in paragraph five.)

Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Joyjeet Das

