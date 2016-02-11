FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia parliament approves PM Maris Kucinskis new government
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Latvia parliament approves PM Maris Kucinskis new government

Latvia's Prime Minister candidate Maris Kucinskis waits for Parliament's vote for his government in Riga, Latvia, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Latvian parliament formally approved the new government of Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis on Thursday, following the resignation of incumbent Laimdota Straujuma in early December.

A 54-year-old economist and lawmaker from the political party Union of Greens and Farmers, Kucinskis is seen following the policies of the previous government, working to strengthen the economy and face down growing concerns over Russia.

His party is one of three in the new ruling coalition, along with The Unity and National Alliance

An increased military presence of the country’s armed forces in the eastern region of Latvia, reforms in health care and education are among the key tasks of Kucinskis’ government.

Latvia’s economy has recovered from a downturn, expanding an estimated 2.5 percent in 2015. But it still faces problems with corruption and a large black economy and reform has been sluggish over the last few years.

Growing tensions with Russia have overshadowed the economy, with the former center-right government taking a hawkish stance, boosting defense spending and calling for a permanent NATO military presence in the Baltics.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.