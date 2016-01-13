FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvian President nominates Maris Kucinskis as new prime minister
January 13, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Latvian President nominates Maris Kucinskis as new prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis nominated Maris Kucinskis as new prime minister on Wednesday after the incumbent leader of the cabinet Laimdota Straujuma resigned from her post in the beginning of December.

Vejonis announced Kucinskis as the candidate at a press conference.

The nomination follows the failure of the ruling coalition parties to put forward their own nominees by the end of last month, when the president said he would take over the initiative in proposing a candidate.

Kucinskis will now have to present the make-up of the new government and undergo a vote of confidence in the parliament which is not expected to happen until the end of January.

The former Prime Minister Straujuma, who still runs the government until the new cabinet is approved, resigned from the post after political disagreements within her center-right ruling coalition and dissatisfaction about her leadership.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
