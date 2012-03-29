FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Laureate Education readies IPO: sources
#Global Markets
March 29, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 6 years

Exclusive: Laureate Education readies IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc, a for-profit higher education provider that boasts former U.S. President Bill Clinton as honorary chancellor, is planning to launch an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Laureate, which was taken private by a consortium led by its chief executive, Douglas L. Becker, and buyout firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) for $3.82 billion in 2007, is in the process of appointing investment banks for the IPO, the people said.

A Laureate Education spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment while KKR declined to comment.

Laureate Education runs a network of 60 accredited campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 675,000 students around the world, according to its website.

Reporting by Olivia Oran, Greg Roumeliotis in New York and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

