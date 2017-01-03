FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
TVH raises Lavendon offer to slightly above offer from Loxam
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 3, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 8 months ago

TVH raises Lavendon offer to slightly above offer from Loxam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgian equipment rental company TVH Group NV said on Tuesday it had raised its offer for Britain's Lavendon Group Plc LVD.L to 444 million pounds ($545 million), slightly pipping an offer from French rival Loxam SAS [LOXAM.UL].

TVH said on Tuesday it was now offering 261 pence per Lavendon share, up from its previous offer of 251 pence.

Loxam offered 260 pence per share on Dec. 28.

TVH also said it now owned about 20.4 percent of Lavendon.

Lavendon shares, which have nearly doubled in value since Nov. 22 when TVH disclosed its buyout proposal, were up 1 percent at 267 pence at 1239 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

TVH Group and Loxam are eyeing the British company's market share in the equipment rental business in both the UK and the Middle East.

Loxam, which made its interest in Lavendon public in late November, offered 260 pence per share last Wednesday, valuing the company at 442 million pounds.

Lavendon directors have said they intend to unanimously recommend Loxam's offer.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.