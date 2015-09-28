FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Racers compete on lawnmowers in World Championship
September 28, 2015

Racers compete on lawnmowers in World Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

West Sussex, England - Competitors adjust their safety helmets and protective gloves as they rev their engines and begin the world championship races -- on lawn mowers.

Drivers were judged on their speed, agility and reliability to determine the winner after five laps in each heat. They competed in 18 heats over two days in the village of Coneyhurst on mowers powered by 13-horse-power engines in the Lawn Mower World Championships.

“I’ve been racing alongside my dad for the last nine years and he has been doing it for a good 30 years and it’s just fantastic,” said Sam Ratcliff, a world champion in the group  2 category.

