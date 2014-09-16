FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York regulator probes so-called 'hard money lenders'
September 16, 2014

New York regulator probes so-called 'hard money lenders'

Karen Freifeld, Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky has launched an investigation into potential predatory practices by lenders who make short-term, high-interest loans secured by homes or other real estate.

Lawsky, superintendent of the state Department of Financial Services, sent subpoenas to nine so-called “hard money lenders” seeking information about their loan policies and marketing materials, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The regulator is probing whether the companies are intentionally structuring hard money loans with onerous terms that may be driving borrowers into default.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tom Brown

