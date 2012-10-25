FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lazard embarks on $125 million cost-cutting program, profit falls
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

Lazard embarks on $125 million cost-cutting program, profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) detailed efforts to eliminate $125 million in costs each year as the investment bank reported a 47 percent drop in third-quarter profit on weaker financial advisory revenue and higher expenses.

The investment bank earned $33 million, or 26 cents per share, down from $63 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2011.

Analysts had expected Lazard to earn 21 cents per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard said it is embarking on a cost-savings program that will reduce annual expenses by $125 million, which is 7.8 percent of its full-year expenses for 2011. The program, which will include staff cuts and reducing other non-compensation items, will result in $110 million to $130 million in expenses, much of which will come in the fourth quarter.

The investment bank also said it had elected Andrew Alper, a private investor and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) banker, to its board of directors.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.