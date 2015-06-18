Lazard hires ex-Henderson manager to launch European equity hedge fund

LONDON (Reuters) - Lazard Asset Management has hired former Henderson Global Investors’ fund manager Leopold Arminjon to launch an European long/short equity hedge fund later this year.

Arminjon was a lead portfolio manager for Henderson Horizon Pan-European Alpha Fund and the Alphagen Tucana Fund, Lazard said in a statement on Thursday.

Lazard Asset Management managed $180 billion at the end of March, including $7.6 billion in alternative investment strategies, the firm added.