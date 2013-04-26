Lazard profit falls 40 percent in weak M&A market

(Reuters) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter profit, missing analysts’ expectations, as the investment bank earned less in fees in a subdued merger and acquisitions market.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $15.4 million, or 12 cents per share, from $25.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, excluding charges related to a cost- saving initiative, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Operating revenue fell 17 percent to $413.7 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share on revenue of $454.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our first-quarter results reflect the uneven pace of the M&A markets, balanced by the strength of the equity markets,” Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said in a statement.

Revenue fell 39 percent to $168.5 million in its financial advisory business, while it grew 14 percent to $239.7 million in its asset management business.

Boutique investment bank GreenHill & Co (GHL.N) reported quarterly profit below analysts’ estimates last week as negative investment revenues weighed on its profit.

Lazard announced a $125 million cost-saving program mainly through job cuts last October.

Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille said the company expects to realize additional savings through the program, which will end by the second quarter.

Compensation as a percentage of revenue fell to 60 percent from 62.7 percent from a year earlier, still a higher ratio than bigger Wall Street rivals Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N).

Lazard’s shares closed at $33.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.