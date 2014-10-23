Higher advisory fees drive Lazard profit beat

(Reuters) - Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more fees from advising on M&A deals amid a surge in cross-border transactions.

The volume of cross-border transactions has risen 119 percent this year to the end of September, passing the $1 trillion mark for the first time since 2007 and accounting for nearly 40 percent of total deals globally.

European companies looking to buy growth in an anemic economy and capitalize on cheap financing and ample cash reserves have powered much of the rise in cross-border deals in the quarter.

German companies were at the forefront of a slew of large cross-border deals in September, such as the $17 billion takeover of U.S.-based Sigma-Aldrich Corp SIAL.O by drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) and industrial group Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) $7.6 billion deal for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc DRC.N.

“We’ve gained market share globally and in each major region, notably in Europe,” Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said on a conference call.

Globally, deals worth $854.3 billion were struck during the quarter, up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Lazard advised on several big deals during the quarter, including the Siemens’ acquisition and chemical maker Rockwood Holdings Inc’s ROC.N $6.2 billion sale to rival Albemarle Corp (ALB.N).

Revenue from M&A and other advisory fees rose 37 percent to $241.2 million.

ASSET MANAGEMENT SHINES

Lazard has been diversifying to cut its reliance on merger advisory revenue, which tends to be volatile, by expanding its asset-management unit.

Revenue in the company’s asset-management business rose 16 percent to about $288 million, driven by a robust equity market, while assets under management rose 12 percent to $198 billion.

Lazard, which has historically set aside more of its revenue for salaries and bonuses than its rivals, said it expected a lower full-year 2014 compensation ratio.

The company’s compensation and benefits expenses rose 17 percent to $343 million during the quarter.

Lazard’s net profit rose to $89 million, or 67 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $60 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue grew 19 percent to $583.2 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $555.8 million.

The company’s operating earnings of 67 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 64 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard’s shares were up about 2 percent at $49.61 in early trading, after touching a day’s high of $50.24.