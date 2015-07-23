Lazard profit beats estimates as M&A advisory fees jump

(Reuters) - Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts’ estimates as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A advisory fees.

M&A and other advisory fees, which account for 45 percent of Lazard’s operating revenue, rose 17 percent to $273.2 million in the second quarter ended June.

“Overall (M&A) activity levels are good. They are better in the U.S. than in the rest of the world, but across the world it is a healthy environment where I think our franchise does pretty well,” Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs told Reuters.

Jacobs expects the momentum to continue in the second half of the year.

Shares of Lazard were up almost 1 percent to $58.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lazard ranked fifth in worldwide financial advisory M&A for the first six months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data, with a 14.6 percent market share.

Some of the big deals advised by Lazard include health insurer Aetna Inc’s (AET.N) $37 billion offer for smaller rival Humana Inc (HUM.N) and drugmaker Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) $17 billion bid for Hospira Inc HSP.N.

Low interest rates and stronger confidence among chief executives have led to a steady rise in M&A activity in the last two years, pushing levels to close to those seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

M&A volumes globally rose by 34.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to $1.33 trillion as of June 26, shy of the record $1.41 trillion seen in the second quarter of 2007.

Lazard’s asset management business, which produces nearly half the firm’s revenue, reported a 2 percent rise in average assets under management to $203 billion.

Total operating revenue rose 6.2 percent to about $606.6 million.

The company’s adjusted net profit rose to $130.3 million, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter, from $85.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller rival Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a 28 percent rise in investment banking revenue.

Lazard’s stock has been the best performer among boutique investment banks, gaining about 19 percent this year through Wednesday’s close on the NYSE.

Evercore shares have gained 11 percent, those of Moelis & Co (MC.N) have fallen 17 percent and Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL.N) shares are down 8 percent during the same period.