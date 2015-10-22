FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lazard profit beats forecast after busy quarter for M&A
October 22, 2015

Lazard profit beats forecast after busy quarter for M&A

Rachel Chitra, Olivia Oran

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), a financial advisory and asset management firm, reported a better-than-expected profit and record quarterly operating revenue after advising on several billion-dollar deals.

Low U.S. interest rates have helped to push merger activity to levels last seen before the financial crisis in 2008, driving a 19 percent jump in Lazard’s quarterly fees from takeovers.

The company’s shares rose 1.6 percent to $45.98 in premarket trading on Thursday.

“The M&A environment feels pretty good to us. Valuations are more reasonable than they were,” Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said in an interview.

Lazard earned $288 million in M&A, capital and sovereign advisory fees in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, nearly half of its total operating revenue.

During the period, it advised on several high-profile deals during the period, including the merger that created food industry giant Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) and AT&T Inc’s (T.N) acquisition of satellite TV provider DirecTV.

The firm is also advising on Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) $100 billion-plus bid for SABMiller Plc SAB.L and health insurer Aetna Inc’s (AET.N) deal to buy Humana Inc (HUM.N).

“It’s a good environment for financing,” said Jacobs. “Sentiment is a little rocked by volatility but long-term trends are as strong as they’ve been in a long time.”

Lazard ranked seventh in global M&A rankings for financial advisers, with a 12.9 percent market share as of Oct. 19, according to capital markets data firm Dealogic.

Net income attributable to Lazard more than quadrupled to $398.5 million, or $2.99 per share. Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 2 percent to about $594 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents and revenue of $589.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

To Wednesday’s close, Lazard’s stock had fallen 7.7 percent this year. Shares of peers Moelis & Co (MC.N) and Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL.N) had fallen 20 percent and 37 percent respectively.

Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York, additional reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
