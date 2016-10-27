Lazard profit beats expectation as restructuring advisory fees jump

(Reuters) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as strength in its financial advisory unit edged up slightly from the year-ago period.

The firm reported strength from its restructuring business, which nearly doubled from a year ago to $51.27 million. This helped Lazard report a 3.8 percent rise in financial advisory revenue.

Distressed debt and bankruptcy restructuring deals around the world jumped 67 percent to $168.4 billion during the first nine months of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, Lazard's revenue from advising on mergers and acquisitions fell 2.2 percent to $281.65 million in the quarter.

The value of announced deals worldwide fell 27 percent in the third quarter as apprehension among corporate executives about overpaying prevented a repeat of last year's deal-making frenzy.

Lazard's asset management revenue rose 1.3 percent to $265.1 million.

Net income attributable to Lazard was $112.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with $398.5 million, or $2.99 per share, a year earlier.

Last year's third quarter included a hefty $420.8 million tax benefit. [nBW2YQBXQA]

Analyst on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard's revenue rose 6.1 percent in the quarter.

The company's shares rose 1.3 percent to $37.24 at mid-afternoon.

Earlier this month, Lazard said it had acquired the remaining 50 percent of its financial advisory business in Latin America outside Brazil and Mexico.