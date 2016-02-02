Lazard profit beats estimates in difficult quarter

(Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset manager Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ.N) results on Tuesday easily beat lowered Wall Street estimates in a quarter battered by volatile market conditions.

Both profit and revenue, however, shrank as M&A advisory and asset management fees declined.

Global markets were racked in the past few months by fears of an economic slowdown in China and more recently by a steep slump in crude oil prices.

Lazard, which advised on six of the 10 largest deals last year, said M&A and other advisory fees, fell 5.1 percent to $282.1 million in the fourth quarter, accounting for about half of the total operating revenue.

“We saw a little bit of a slowdown over the summer and that impacted the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs told Reuters.

For 2015, however, revenue from M&A fees rose 9.2 percent.

Lazard advised Dow Chemical Co DOW.N in its planned $130 billion mega merger with DuPont DD.N announced in December. In January, it advised on Xerox’s split and the Tyco-Johnson Controls merger.

Asset management revenue fell 8 percent to $260.6 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

“We’ve managed to hold up in amazingly volatile markets on the asset management side,” Jacobs said.

The company’s average assets under management remained flat at $196 billion in 2015, despite the impact of a stronger dollar.

“We expected the comparisons on both financial advisory and asset management to be down year-on-year, Q4 2014 was strong for them,” said Sandler O’Neill & Partners analyst Jeffery Harte.

Lazard’s total operating revenue fell to $598.3 million from $645.8 million. Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 cents per share and revenue of $574.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which lost about 20 percent in the past 12 months, fell 7.6 percent to close at $33.31.