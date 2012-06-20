FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
La-Z-Boy slumps 11 percent as sales miss estimates
#Global Markets
June 20, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

La-Z-Boy slumps 11 percent as sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of furniture maker La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB.N) tumbled as much as 11 percent after the company missed analysts’ estimates for its quarterly revenue due to weak sales at its retail business.

On Tuesday, the maker of the popular namesake reclining chairs posted quarterly sales of $327.4 million, missing the $333.7 million analysts expected according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Retail segment sales fell nearly 5 percent.

Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy were down at $11.96 in early morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

