NEW YORK (IFR) - Leveraged buyouts are making a comeback after a quiet start to the year, but stiff competition is forcing underwriters to pitch terms that some feel are too aggressive with credit spreads approaching post-crisis tights.

Red-hot debt markets and a broad sense of optimism about the US economy are encouraging private equity sponsors to deploy cash, particularly to buy businesses spun off by public companies or put on the block by rival sponsors, said bankers.

Banks recently signed up to a US$3.3bn debt package backing Blackstone's acquisition of AON's human resources platform and a US$1.4bn financing for Apollo Global Management's merger of its outsourcing company Novitex with SourceHOV.

Banks are also working on a couple of other businesses which could soon end up in the hands of private equity sponsors in deals backed by US$2bn-US$2.5bn in debt each, a senior leveraged finance banker told IFR.

"The Street has been open for business and balance sheets are clean as a whistle," a second banker told IFR. "What we are concerned about is that underwriting terms have become more aggressive."

The interest rates that banks have been promising sponsors for bonds and loans backing leveraged buyouts have tightened aggressively in recent months. This is mostly because yields have compressed across the board in the market. But it is also the result of banks' willingness to narrow the buffers they build into the contracts to protect themselves against the risk of a market sell-off.

Those buffers - known as price flex on leveraged loans and cap rates on high-yield bonds - effectively set the maximum rates that will be charged to a borrower for the financing.

Because the banks agree to cover the difference if the debt is eventually sold to investors at higher rates, they typically give themselves a generous margin over the rates at which they think the debt could be sold.

Due to the increased competition, however, those margins have recently shrunk to as little as 125bp-150bp on some recent deals, say bankers.

That compares with the 150bp-200bp typically seen over the past few years and even 300bp during times of severe market turbulence.

"If you are a private equity sponsor, the terms you are getting now are very good," said the first banker, who argued that cap rates are "about as tight as we have seen them" post- financial crisis.

Some underwriters feel they are in a tough spot when committing to these financings, as the deals will not hit the market for several months and are exposed to risks such as more US rate hikes and volatility surrounding European elections.

Either they turn down deals that still pay some of the highest fees in the industry, or they agree to submit more aggressive bids to win the business while reducing their margin for error if markets sell off.

"[Spreads] are so incredibly tight right now that there is probably more downside than upside," said a third banker.

A syndicate official at yet another institution put it even more bluntly: "People hate to underwrite in this kind of market."

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran and Shankar Ramakrishnan; This story will appear in the March 11 edition of IFR Magazine)