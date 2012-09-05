LBP Manufacturing to sell single-serve coffee filters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - LBP Manufacturing Inc, a supplier of packaging to coffee chains including Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Dunkin’ Donuts (DNKN.O), will soon sell cups roasters can use with single-serve coffee brewers including the Keurig, made by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O.

Matt Cook, president of the privately held company, said that the product, called the UpShot, will launch in the fall. He declined to identify the brands that will use LBP’s technology, saying it was premature.