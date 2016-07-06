FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Le Pen says she would vote for Trump
#World News
July 6, 2016 / 3:02 AM / a year ago

France's Le Pen says she would vote for Trump

Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, talks to journalists following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 25, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far right National Front party, said in a magazine interview said that if she were American, she would vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"If I was American I would vote for anyone but Hillary Clinton ... Between him and Hillary Clinton, it is clear that I would choose Donald Trump," Le Pen told the French magazine Valeurs Actuelles.

"What appeals to Americans is that he is a man free from Wall Street, from markets and from financial lobbies and even from his own party," she said.

The anti-immigrant, anti-euro National Front was the only major French political party to call for Britons to vote to leave the European Union, hoping Brexit can boost its own eurosceptic agenda at home.

Le Pen in the interview reiterated her call for a French referendum on European Union membership.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
