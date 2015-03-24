LME stocks raid kicks lead market into life: Andy Home

Stacks of leads bars, used for preparing FIAMM batteries, are seen as they are charged in this photo illustration taken at the battery maker's factory in Avezzano, near L'Aquila, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LONDON (Reuters) - Someone has just rudely awoken the lead market from its months-long slumber.

The least glamorous of the industrial metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has also been one of the least exciting.

LME lead for three-month delivery spent 2013 and the first half of 2014 shuffling around in a range of $2,000-2,300 per ton. Since then it has drifted steadily downwards, culminating in last week’s near five-year low of $1,676.50.

Apathy has been the defining characteristic of the market. LME lead volumes fell in 2013 and 2014 and were down again by 6 percent in the first two months of this year, running counter to the broader rise in exchange volumes.

Things, however, have suddenly changed.

Three-month metal has shot up $150 in a couple of days, with the front part of the curve flipping into backwardation. The cash premium over the three-month price was valued at $10.25 at Monday’s close. That’s the tightest it’s been since November 2012.

All of which is down to the fact that someone has just raided the LME warehouse system, grabbing over 40 percent of registered stocks, a massive 98,350 tonnes, and cancelling them in preparation for physical departure.

Who and why? More importantly still, will this metal reappear in the LME system or disappear into off-market obscurity?

THE GREAT LEAD RAID

The scale of this raid is extraordinary.

The aluminum market has seen bigger one-day cancellations of metal but within the context of close to 5 million tonnes of LME-registered stocks and the high-tonnage requirements of financial rather than physical players.

Moreover, not even aluminum has seen the sort of system-wide cancellations that have just rocked the lead market.

The breakdown of Monday’s reported cancellations, which actually took place on Friday, is shown in this table.

Total Cancellations Canceled Ratio

Antwerp 26,250 12,625 48.10%

Barcelona 5,850 4,775 82.91%

Bilbao 15,600 14,000 91.19%

Genoa 4,375 3,575 82.86%

Leghorn 2,750 2,600 94.55%

Trieste 300 300 100.00%

Johor 49,025 15,000 40.80%

Port Klang 35,925 14,450 52.82%

Rotterdam 27,550 8,775 32.58%

Vlissingen 67,900 21,050 31.00%

Kaohsiung 1,175 1,050 89.36%

Singapore 175 150 85.71%

The only two locations that weren’t hit were Hamburg, which holds just 500 tonnes of lead, and Detroit, which has 675 tonnes but all of it already canceled.

The overall ratio of canceled lead tonnage jumped overnight from barely 5 percent to over 40 percent.

Which helps explain why the nearby part of the curve, already tightening, has just gone into full backwardation amid extremely volatile trading conditions.

That still leaves plenty of questions, though, as to what on earth has just happened to boring old lead.

FEBRUARY SHOWDOWN

The LME’s assortment of market-positioning reports, all backdated a couple of days, offers some sort of rear-view window on what happened last week.

What emerges is a picture, admittedly blurred, of a major position transfer between two players and, judging by the size of the position, two big players.

The starting point of any analysis is the fact that last Wednesday was the prime prompt for February, a monthly date in the LME diary that sees positions closed out or delivered against.

The LME’s reports showed one entity going into the February prime date with cash and warrant positions equivalent to between 80 and 90 percent of all available lead stocks.

By the close of business on Thursday, however, that position had dropped to between 30 and 40 percent of stocks, suggesting a major part of the position had been reconciled.

Physical delivery is one form of position reconciliation on the LME and another exchange report, showing warrant ownership, suggests this is what happened.

While the erstwhile-dominant long disappeared from the warrant report <0#LME-WHL> as of Thursday’s close, a new entity appeared in the form of a 44.29-percent “unreported” holding of LME lead stocks.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS?

Such a holding, according to the LME, “occurs when warrants are not held with a member, or held on behalf of another party by an LME member”.

Normally, what lies in the “unreported” warrant category is no more than a rounding error, given that most players operating on the LME have some form of exchange membership or are well known to their brokers, who channel positioning information through to the LME compliance department.

That would include all the “usual suspects” when it comes to this sort of stocks raid. Lead trading is dominated by physical-trading powerhouses such as Glencore and Trafigura.

The inference from that “unreported” stocks holding, however, is that the new owner of over 44 percent of all lead stocks is not one of the usual suspects at all.

Which is possibly why the LME “Street”, which keeps a wary eye on what bigger players are up to, particularly going into the monthly prime prompt, appears to have been collectively caught off guard by Friday’s mass cancellations.

WHAT NEXT?

So what happens next?

There are three logical outcomes.

First, whoever has just snatched up a big chunk of LME stocks moves them to another warehouser operating in the same locations and re-warrants the metal, locking in a better storage deal.

Secondly, the entity could take physical delivery and ship the metal to another LME good-delivery point and re-warrant it with another warehouse operator, locking in both better storage and more favorable location for physical distribution.

Something similar happened in 2012, the only precedent for last week’s events. LME locations across southern Europe were stripped of lead in April and May only for a suspiciously similar tonnage to reappear on LME warrant at Antwerp a couple of months later.

The third possibility is that the metal leaves the LME system for non-LME storage, whether in the same locations or in another location altogether.

The betting on the LME “Street” seems to be on this third option, although since the “Street” largely didn’t see any of this coming, its lead forecasting powers evidently leave something to be desired.

However, if a significant part of LME stocks is about to evaporate into the off-market ether, it has major implications for spreads in particular, since the amount of inventory left for settlement is severely reduced.

Actually, whatever happens next, one thing is for sure.

Lead is going to be a much more interesting market than it has been for the last couple of years. And for the many black-box funds that have been accumulating short positions on the recent drift down, that may be the wrong sort of “interesting”.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)